Omarion Announces Millennium Tour 2020 With Bow Wow

The Millennium Tour is back for 2020 and a few notable faces are missing.

Omarion is celebrating his 20th year in the entertainment industry and with that comes a brand new version of 2019’s successful Millennium Tour, albeit without B2K. I’ll let you guess why certain bags got stopped and why Raz B, J Boog, and Lil Fizz won’t be on this go-round. Instead, Bow Wow is set to take part along with other 2000s acts such as Soulja Boy, Pretty Ricky, Lloyd, Ying Yang Twins, and Sammie.

2020 is my 20th year entertaining. Blood, Sweat & Tears. Always giving you the best that I got. Thank you for growing with me. 💜🏆. — OMARION (@Omarion) November 26, 2019

The tour is a reunion for Omarion and Bow Wow who joined forces back in 2007 for their Face Off album as well as smash-hit songs such as “Let Me Hold You”. The first tour, which kicked off earlier this year was the first B2K tour in more than a decade but was plagued by headlines featuring Raz-B’s threats to quit due to fears for his personal safety and more. It only became messier when it came to light that Fizz was dating Omarion’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children, Apryl Jones.

Cities and dates for the 2020 version of the Millennium Tour will be announced on Monday, December 2nd. Pre-sale tickets begin on Thursday, December 5th at 10 a.m. local time.

