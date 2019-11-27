CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
The Many Reasons Why Jamie Foxx Is Receiving The Entertainment Icon Award At Urban One Honors

Actor Jamie Foxx arrives at the 1 Hotel West Hollywood Grand Opening Event held at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on November 5, 2019 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Jamie Foxx is one of the most decorated entertainers of the past 25+ years, and to honor all his various career accolades, Urban One will be honoring him with the Entertainment Icon Award December 5th during Urban One Honors Award Show.

Learn More About How You Can Get Tickets To Urban One Honors

This is a list of awards and nominations he’s received as an actor, singer, songwriter, record producer, and comedian.

Jamie Foxx won one of his first major awards starting in 1998 from the NAACP Image Awards with the Jamie Foxx Show. He’s been nominated for 17 major awards, winning 5 of those.

In 2005. not only did he win Best Actor for his staring role in Ray, he was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor in Collateral, as well as a nomination with Kayne West & Twista from the Grammy’s for “Slow Jamz”. In total, he has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards, and winning in 2010 for Best R&B Performance for “Blame It” with T-Pain.

 

 

Ray was by far his biggest accolade movie role, but he has played in such a variety of roles from dramatic to comedic, as well as being remembered for being apart of some of the biggest songs his the past decade. Other memorable performances include Any Given Sunday, Django Unchained, and songs like “Love Changes” with Mary J. Blige, “Georgia” with Ludacris & Field Mob, “Unpredictable” with Ludacris, and “Gold Digger” with Kanye West.

 

 

Not only will Jamie Foxx be honored, but Missy Elliott will receive the Music Innovation Award and performances from Wale, Brandy Charles Jenkins and more to be announced! Join us for #UrbanOneHonors 12/5 at the MGM National Harbor!

Urban One Honors AARP

 

Get your tickets here at https://urbanonehonors.com/.

