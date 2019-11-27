Monday gunshots were fired at the UNC Family Medicine in Durham located at Mayfair Street and Weymouth Street.
According to ABC 11, an employee of UNC Family Medicine, 28-year-old Victoria St. Hillaire, was the victim of Lequintin Ford, 33, who then shot himself.
St.Hillaire and Ford had a relationship prior to the incident. St. Hillaire also had a domestic protection order against Ford.
UNC Family states all patients that were present were evacuated safely and unharmed. They released in a statement that the Durham location will remain closed during their regular schedule of the Thanksgiving weekend.
Murder Suicide at UNC Family Medicine in Durham was originally published on thelightnc.com