CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Porsha Williams Calls Out Loni Love Over The Comments She Made About Dennis McKinley

On last week’s episode of “The Real,” Loni Love made some comments about Porsha Williams and her relationship with Dennis Mckinley that set the new mom off on social media.

The hosts were discussing Porsha reuniting with her fiancé despite his unfaithful past, and Loni made a statement that implied their reconciliation was only for the cameras.

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Adrienne chimed in first, saying that it wouldn’t work for her but, “to each his own,” in effect.

“I couldn’t do it but I’m not going to judge someone else for the way they choose to live their life or decisions she’s going to make. I don’t understand it,” she explained.

Loni took a different direction, saying it was more about a paycheck than love. “Let me tell you something, Porsha trying to get that reality show.”

Porsha caught wind of the comment and took to social media to clap back at Loni.  “ Bitch F you! #FakeAss don’t run up smiling when I see you!” the housewife wrote.

A fan told Porsha in response,  “Take this down sis. You so above this.”

But Porsha was not letting up, “I will after she see it thanks.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Well, Loni did see it. And she doubled-down on her remarks.

“Porsha.. I didn’t say anything bad and you know it..it was a light hearted comment…I hope you get your show,” Loni wrote in response.

Last week, Loni caught a lot of heat from the Internets, including backlash over her comment stating to HelloBeautiful that there were “no plus size Black icons.”

She further explained her position on Twitter, telling angry fans that she wants to see women her size who are icon level, not social media influencer status.

“Aretha Franklin never had a plus size fashion line.. Queen was a cover girl but was not affiliated with a plus size fashion brand… it’s 2019 and you pulled sisters from 20 years ago.. I said ICONS… where is our Naomi Campbell? Thxs @HelloBeautiful”

You can watch her comments on Porsha’s relationship below.

 

Source: MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Porsha Williams Calls Out Loni Love Over The Comments She Made About Dennis McKinley  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Kennesaw State Star Basketball Player, Four Others Charged…
 4 hours ago
11.26.19
Porsha Williams Calls Out Loni Love Over The…
 4 hours ago
11.26.19
A 17-Year-Old Stabbed By Ex-Boyfriend’s 14-Year-Old New Girlfriend…
 5 hours ago
11.26.19
82-Year-Old Bodybuilder Beats Down Man Who Broke Into…
 5 hours ago
11.26.19
NBA Baller Patrick Patterson Defended His White Wife…
 5 hours ago
11.26.19
This Instagram Thread Is Helping To Find ‘Fat…
 5 hours ago
11.26.19
Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Would Definitely Have The…
 6 hours ago
11.26.19
13 Years Later, Lupe Fiasco Is Still Placing…
 6 hours ago
11.26.19
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State
 6 hours ago
11.26.19
Don’t Wash That Thanksgiving Turkey
 7 hours ago
11.26.19
T.I.'s Holiday Caravan
“What Is The Purpose And The Place Of…
 22 hours ago
11.25.19
Susan Kelechi Watson Puts Beth and Randall Amongst…
 1 day ago
11.25.19
12 items
Jason Derulo Is Trying To Be Our #MCE…
 1 day ago
11.25.19
Thanksgiving Clapback Season Is Here And Folks Are…
 1 day ago
11.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close