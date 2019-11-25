CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Black Agriculture Featured In Durham Event

Vegetables on Sale, India

Source: Tim Graham / Getty

 

This past weekend the work and products of black agriculturalist were displayed at the Black August in the Park event in Durham.

Fifteen black farmers were featured as well as other black businesses  in the parking lot of the former NC Mutual Insurance Legacy Towers.

Co-founder Derrick Beasley, says the event is created to highlight the “story of Durham”….  “And in particularly this event with the farmers… black farmers are so under represented so we want to make sure that they have a space so they don’t get erased.”

Read more at ABC11.com.

The founders of Black August in the Park said they will host another Black Farmer’s Market in the spring.

Black Agriculture Featured In Durham Event  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Susan Kelechi Watson Puts Beth and Randall Amongst…
 4 hours ago
11.25.19
12 items
Jason Derulo Is Trying To Be Our #MCE…
 5 hours ago
11.25.19
Thanksgiving Clapback Season Is Here And Folks Are…
 6 hours ago
11.25.19
Joycelyn Savage Speaks Out Against R. Kelly
 6 hours ago
11.25.19
Urban One Founder Dr. Cathy Hughes Talks Urban…
 7 hours ago
11.25.19
‘Queen & Slim’ Stars Address Portraying Black Americans…
 7 hours ago
11.25.19
MODEL MONDAY: Taylor Rhoden Takes Her Confidence To…
 8 hours ago
11.25.19
2 Die In Separate Shootings In Durham
 9 hours ago
11.25.19
Black Agriculture Featured In Durham Event
 10 hours ago
11.25.19
30 items
Slay! Here Are The Best Looks At The…
 11 hours ago
11.25.19
Black Girl Power! Ciara, La La, Lupita Nyong’o,…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Fashion Fact: The Velour Track Suit In ‘Queen…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Cardi B Is Giving Us Fashion Darling In…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
A Super Hero Without Powers: The Working Woman…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close