CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

2 Die In Separate Shootings In Durham

Police Officer holding handgun pistol

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One Digital


More shootings in Durham claim the lives of 2 more within an 8 hour span.

On man was shot just before 1:15pm at the McDougald Terrace Apartment died at the scene while another was found inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot who later died at the hospital.

No charges have been filed yet in either case.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Durham Police Department at 919-683-1200.

Read more at WRAL.com

2 Die In Separate Shootings In Durham  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Susan Kelechi Watson Puts Beth and Randall Amongst…
 4 hours ago
11.25.19
12 items
Jason Derulo Is Trying To Be Our #MCE…
 5 hours ago
11.25.19
Thanksgiving Clapback Season Is Here And Folks Are…
 6 hours ago
11.25.19
Joycelyn Savage Speaks Out Against R. Kelly
 6 hours ago
11.25.19
Urban One Founder Dr. Cathy Hughes Talks Urban…
 7 hours ago
11.25.19
‘Queen & Slim’ Stars Address Portraying Black Americans…
 7 hours ago
11.25.19
MODEL MONDAY: Taylor Rhoden Takes Her Confidence To…
 8 hours ago
11.25.19
2 Die In Separate Shootings In Durham
 9 hours ago
11.25.19
Black Agriculture Featured In Durham Event
 10 hours ago
11.25.19
30 items
Slay! Here Are The Best Looks At The…
 11 hours ago
11.25.19
Black Girl Power! Ciara, La La, Lupita Nyong’o,…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Fashion Fact: The Velour Track Suit In ‘Queen…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Cardi B Is Giving Us Fashion Darling In…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
A Super Hero Without Powers: The Working Woman…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close