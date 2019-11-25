2 Die In Separate Shootings In Durham

More shootings in Durham claim the lives of 2 more within an 8 hour span.

On man was shot just before 1:15pm at the McDougald Terrace Apartment died at the scene while another was found inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot who later died at the hospital.

No charges have been filed yet in either case.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Durham Police Department at 919-683-1200.

