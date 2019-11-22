More About The Raleigh Christmas Parade

The 75th Raleigh Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday (11/23/19).

9:30 a.m. – Parade Starts

Many spectators will start to arrive around 7am to get good places to see the festivities

The parade’s route: Begins on Hillsborough Street at St. Mary’s Street, proceeds to the State Capitol, turns right onto Salisbury Street, turns left onto Morgan St., turns right onto Fayetteville St, turns right onto Davie St., turns left onto Salisbury St. and continues to Lenoir Street where it disbands.

