In the early morning hours in Pittsboro, NC the Confederate monument outside the Chatham County courthouse was taken down.

The county board of commissioners voted to remove the statue in August.

The statue and pedestal were to be taken to a “safe location” for storage until the Winnie Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy locate a place for them.

Source: WRAL.com

