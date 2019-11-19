CLOSE
Chicago 18-Month-Old Missing

(Chicago PD)

Chicago police are searching for 18-month-old Kaydense Brooks who was reportedly last seen with her grandfather.

According to CBS2,  the 18-month-old was last seen in the Kenwood neighborhood at 4700 S. Greenwood Ave.

Police believe it is possible she was on public transportation with her grandfather.

Brooks was last seen wearing a purple snow suit, brown Ugg boots and riding in a pink stroller.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central SVU at 312-747-8380.

