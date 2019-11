“The deals are just too good”… that’s what many who may not have planned to shop this early are saying. Some Black Friday deals are already here and others are on the way.

Our friends at ABC11 have put together a deals holiday guide and no matter whether you plan on shopping online or in stores this will help you find the best deals.

Black Friday And Holiday Deals Are Here was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: