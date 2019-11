Two separate shootings were reported in Durham with in 1 mile of each other and 20 minutes apart.

One incident happened Sunday night on Ridgeway Ave around 11:30 p.m while the other was one mile away on Bacon St. right before midnight.

At this time police have no suspects and there is no word at this time of the condition of the victim(s) or if the shootings were related.

