CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Texas Criminal Court Halts Rodney Reed’s Execution [UPDATE]

Rodney Reed, pictured here in 2017, is facing execution on 20 November for a murder he says he didn't commit

UPDATE: The Texas Board of Criminal Appeals has STAYED Reed’s execution indefinitely, meaning – he has no execution date.

“We’re happy that we’re going to have an opportunity to present the compelling evidence that Rodney Reed didn’t commit the crime,” Bryce Benjet of the Innocence Project told The Texas Tribune. “The Court of Criminal Appeals recognized the substance of this case and the need for a special hearing where all the evidence can be considered.”

ORIGINAL: Rodney Reed just scored a huge break in his fight to avoid execution next week.

According to the New York Times, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles voted unanimously Friday to recommend that Gov. Greg Abbot delay Reed’s execution by 120 days.

In recent weeks, celebrities and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called on Abbot to intervene on Reed’s behalf after new evidence surfaced in the case. Reed is scheduled to be executed Wednesday after he was convicted of the 1996 murder of 19-year-old Stacey Stites in Bastrop, Texas.

Abbot can now either accept or reject the recommendation from the seven-member parole board.

Andrew MacRae, one of Reed’s lawyers said, “I have tears streaming down my cheeks. I’m overwhelmed, but not yet ecstatic, because we have to wait for the governor to act. But assuming he approves this, I’m going to call Rodney’s mom, and that will be ecstatic.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian-West Joins Fight To Free Rodney Reed

RELATED: Thousands Sign Petition To Halt Execution Of Texas Inmate Rodney Reed

Texas Criminal Court Halts Rodney Reed’s Execution [UPDATE]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Videos
Latest
Netflix Fights Back: Response To Mo’Nique’s Lawsuit Shows…
 2 hours ago
11.18.19
Here’s Naomi Campbell’s First Shoot With A Black…
 3 hours ago
11.18.19
10 Do’s And Don’ts Of A Black Thanksgiving
 4 hours ago
11.18.19
WATCH: Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Workout At Charles Drew…
 4 hours ago
11.18.19
Texas Criminal Court Halts Rodney Reed’s Execution [UPDATE]
 4 hours ago
11.18.19
Maya Rockeymoore Cummings Says Double Mastectomy Was A…
 1 day ago
11.18.19
Vintage Video: Lisa Bonet Turns 52 Today But…
 2 days ago
11.18.19
Behind The Scenes: Spike Lee To Direct Hip…
 3 days ago
11.15.19
Vivica A. Fox Isn’t Here For The ‘Set…
 3 days ago
11.15.19
Idris Elba Wants You To Know That He…
 3 days ago
11.15.19
Mo’Nique Sues Netflix Over Alleged Racial Discrimination
 3 days ago
11.15.19
Anti-Diversity Judge Gets Confirmed To Thurgood Marshall’s Legendary…
 3 days ago
11.15.19
Breaking: Several Injured In California School Shooting
 3 days ago
11.15.19
After Lawsuit, Upscale New York City Salon Will…
 3 days ago
11.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close