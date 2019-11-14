CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Skip Salmonella: 7 Vegan Meal Ideas For A Very Vegan Thanksgiving

Vegetarian mezze platter with tofu and broccoli skewer with peanut sauce, couscous, pita bread, fava bean dip, falafel, and eggplant curry

Source: Simon McGill / Getty

Forget what you may have heard — a Vegan Thanksgiving can be just as lit and fulfilling as a traditional one. And judging by the recent recall on raw turkeys over the last few years, an animal free Thanksgiving meal may be the best option for all of us this holiday season.

According to CNN:

“Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, LLC recalled 91,388 pounds of raw ground turkey products after the USDA found that a sample of the products tested positive for a salmonella reading matching the outbreak strain. The samples were from a Sept. 11, 2018 production, and, according to the USDA, the rest of the products shipped nationwide.”

Last year, at least one person in California  passed away and 164 others across 35 states have been affected or hospitalized by the outbreak. But you can save yourself from the threat of Salmonella poisoning by choosing to have an animal free Thanksgiving this year.

 

Hit the flip to check these awesome Vegan meal ideas for the conscious eaters and meat-dissers of the family. 

Skip Salmonella: 7 Vegan Meal Ideas For A Very Vegan Thanksgiving  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Skip Salmonella: 7 Vegan Meal Ideas For A…
 1 hour ago
11.14.19
Jay Ellis And Nina Senicar Welcome Baby Girl…
 3 hours ago
11.14.19
“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Taking Care Of Natural Hair
 4 hours ago
11.14.19
Admit It: You Totally Forgot About These Disney…
 4 hours ago
11.14.19
Kevin Hart Says Sex Tape Accuser Is Trying…
 5 hours ago
11.14.19
Ranked: Messiest ‘All American’ Characters From Dusty To…
 6 hours ago
11.14.19
New York State Bill Seeks to Outlaw Hymen…
 6 hours ago
11.14.19
Ciara Unveils American Girl Holiday Storefront As She…
 6 hours ago
11.14.19
Watch Tyler Perry Give a Private Tour of…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot To Feature…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 1 day ago
11.13.19
First Look: Netflix’s Upcoming Selena: The Series
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Trina Says She Was Trying To Console ‘The…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Lewk Of The Week: Laverne Cox Slaughtered The…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close