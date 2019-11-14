“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Taking Care Of Natural Hair

11.14.19
This Wednesday we talked with healthy hair specialist and stylist Maggie Lewis about our challenges of taking care of natural hair.  Although all hair is different, listen as Maggie gives us tips on some things to do to make our journey a little easier.

What are some of the benefits of going natural?  Is it true that being natural is healthier?

Maggie Lewis was born in Durham, North Carolina. Growing up, she always had a special interest in hair. When she realized that was the path God was directing her to, she enrolled into Carolina Beauty College, and her career took off. After finishing college she was determined to be one of the best stylist in Durham. She was encouraged by her family and friends to stay motivated in every aspect of her career.

In 2008, she finally followed her first dream of being a hair stylist. She opened her first hair salon THE LATHER LOUNGE, and it has been a dream come true for her ever since. Maggie has one location in Durham and her business is growing every single day. She is proud to say that her clients can walk in her salon and know that they are going to feel good about themselves, comfortable within their own skin, and the best part is, their hair is going to be treated, healthy and beautiful!

