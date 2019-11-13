CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

13-Year-Old Maryland Girl Missing

WSUA9 reports, The Rockville City Police Department is searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday morning.

According to reports Lemlem Earley was last seen leaving her house on Anderson Avenue between 7 and 7:30 a.m. She attends Julius West Middle School, but never made it to the school. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt.

Earley is described as a 5-foot-4 girl who weighs 115 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about the missing girl should contact Lt. Jan Seilhamer at the Rockville City Police Department at 240-314-8900.

There are currently 210 active missing persons reports in Maryland.

Famous Marylanders

2 photos Launch gallery

Famous Marylanders

Continue reading Famous Marylanders

Famous Marylanders

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

13-Year-Old Maryland Girl Missing  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest
Watch Tyler Perry Give a Private Tour of…
 8 hours ago
11.13.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot To Feature…
 9 hours ago
11.13.19
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 9 hours ago
11.13.19
First Look: Netflix’s Upcoming Selena: The Series
 9 hours ago
11.13.19
Trina Says She Was Trying To Console ‘The…
 10 hours ago
11.13.19
Lewk Of The Week: Laverne Cox Slaughtered The…
 10 hours ago
11.13.19
Voices: Tank Gives His “Elevation” Playlist
 10 hours ago
11.13.19
#TransIsBeautiful: Why Mj Rodriguez’s Beauty Deal With Olay…
 11 hours ago
11.13.19
PEOPLE Magazine Named John Legend The “Sexiest Man…
 11 hours ago
11.13.19
Ice Box King: The Many Unbothered Faces Of…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Court Documents Reveal How Alexis Crawford Was Murdered
 1 day ago
11.13.19
2004 World Music Awards - Show
Robyn Crawford Says She And Whitney Houston Planned…
 1 day ago
11.12.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Single, Savage, Self-Love: Here’s The New Term Millennials…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close