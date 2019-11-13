Raleigh Man Steals Detergent And Threatens Walmart Worker With Box Cutter

A Raleigh man was arrested after allegedly threatening a Garner Walmart worker with a box cutter on Sunday. The suspect’s name is 62-year-old Garland Ardel Booker.
According to police, Booker threatened a female employee who, fortunately, was not injured. Booker also stole $80 worth of detergent, according to police.
