CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed

John Witherspoon

Source: Tex V. / Radio One Digital

The world lost an every day funnyman last month when John Witherspoon unexpectedly passed away. Now his death certificate has been revealed and the legendary comic passed away from a heart attack.

Witherspoon was dealing with several heart-related ailments, including coronary artery disease. He also suffered from hypertension.

The comedian died on October 29 at her Sherman Oaks home.

RELATED: George Wallace Says John Witherspoon’s Funeral Was ‘A Party’

RELATED: John Witherspoon Reminisces On Start In Comedy, ‘Boondocks’ Reboot &amp; More! [VIDEO]

RELATED: John Witherspoon Laid To Rest In Star Studded Fashion

RELATED: John “Pops” Witherspoon Throughout The Years [Exclusive Photos]

John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Watch Tyler Perry Give a Private Tour of…
 8 hours ago
11.13.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot To Feature…
 9 hours ago
11.13.19
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 9 hours ago
11.13.19
First Look: Netflix’s Upcoming Selena: The Series
 9 hours ago
11.13.19
Trina Says She Was Trying To Console ‘The…
 10 hours ago
11.13.19
Lewk Of The Week: Laverne Cox Slaughtered The…
 10 hours ago
11.13.19
Voices: Tank Gives His “Elevation” Playlist
 10 hours ago
11.13.19
#TransIsBeautiful: Why Mj Rodriguez’s Beauty Deal With Olay…
 11 hours ago
11.13.19
PEOPLE Magazine Named John Legend The “Sexiest Man…
 11 hours ago
11.13.19
Ice Box King: The Many Unbothered Faces Of…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Court Documents Reveal How Alexis Crawford Was Murdered
 1 day ago
11.13.19
2004 World Music Awards - Show
Robyn Crawford Says She And Whitney Houston Planned…
 1 day ago
11.12.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Single, Savage, Self-Love: Here’s The New Term Millennials…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close