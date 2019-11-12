CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Court Documents Reveal How Alexis Crawford Was Murdered

Alexis Crawford

Source: Atlanta Police Department / Via APD

Newly released court documents from Fulton Superior Court reveal the shocking details regarding Alexis Crawford‘s disappearance and death of the 21-year-old Clark Atlanta University student.

In those documents obtained by 11Alive, Crawford was allegedly strangled and smothered to death by both her roommate Jordyn Jones and Jones’ boyfriend, Barron Brantley after a physical altercation with Jones.

Both Jones and Brantley have been charged with murder in her death.

RELATED: Roommate, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In Alexis Crawford Death

Crawford was reported missing on November 1 and her body was discovered in a DeKalb County park on November 8 by Atlanta police.

According to a Homicide Unit summary, Jones, Crawford’s roommate got into a fight with her on Halloween. Brantley, according to the report, got involved in the fight and choked Crawford with his hands. The warrant for Jones alleges the CAU student “smothered the victim” with “a black trash bag until she stopped breathing and was deceased.”

The summary continued by stating that both Jones and Brantley placed Crawford’s body in a plastic bin and then dumped it in Exchange Park in Decatur before moving to a wooded area nearby.

Both are due in court next week. Crawford’s funeral is set for Saturday at Hill Chapel Baptist Church.

Court Documents Reveal How Alexis Crawford Was Murdered  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Watch Tyler Perry Give a Private Tour of…
 8 hours ago
11.13.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot To Feature…
 9 hours ago
11.13.19
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 9 hours ago
11.13.19
First Look: Netflix’s Upcoming Selena: The Series
 9 hours ago
11.13.19
Trina Says She Was Trying To Console ‘The…
 10 hours ago
11.13.19
Lewk Of The Week: Laverne Cox Slaughtered The…
 10 hours ago
11.13.19
Voices: Tank Gives His “Elevation” Playlist
 10 hours ago
11.13.19
#TransIsBeautiful: Why Mj Rodriguez’s Beauty Deal With Olay…
 11 hours ago
11.13.19
PEOPLE Magazine Named John Legend The “Sexiest Man…
 11 hours ago
11.13.19
Ice Box King: The Many Unbothered Faces Of…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Court Documents Reveal How Alexis Crawford Was Murdered
 1 day ago
11.13.19
2004 World Music Awards - Show
Robyn Crawford Says She And Whitney Houston Planned…
 1 day ago
11.12.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Single, Savage, Self-Love: Here’s The New Term Millennials…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close