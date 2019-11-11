TJMS
Broadcast Legend Sybil Wilkes Launches Daily Newsletter

 

Trusted broadcast personality, political enthusiast, philanthropist, and  go-to girlfriend Sybil Wilkes has launched a new daily newsletter in partnership with BlackAmericaWeb.com – and you can sign up now to receive it!

After 25 years of co-hosting the iconic Tom Joyner Morning Show, Wilkes is using her next chapter to inform, educate, and inspire the masses through a customized, daily newsletter that highlights 5 crucial stories she believes recipients need to know for the day. Additionally, newsletter members will receive wellness tips, Black History Facts, and updates impacting Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).

The Chicago native will expand upon this venture in 2020 with more ways to reach and interact with you.

Join Sybil’s “What You Need To Know” community to keep up with her new projects and get your daily dose of information straight to your inbox. Sign up here –> http://bit.ly/2pRccKj

Broadcast Legend Sybil Wilkes Launches Daily Newsletter  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

