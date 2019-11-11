CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Instagram To Test Hiding ‘Likes’ , Are You Ready?

Smartphone with Heart Emoji Speech Bubble Message on Screen.

Source: designer29 / Getty

We knew it was coming but Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed that the platform is set to begin a test that will start hiding likes for US audiences beginning next week.

Instagram wants to be the safest place on the Internet compared to other social platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, along with algorithms and filters to remove offensive or divisive comments or pictures, according to WIRED.

Facebook, YouTube and Twitter have all tested out features in regards to removing metrics regarding engagement from their platforms. In al, social media researchers have made it clear that when users cater their content to whatever brings out the most controversy or outrage, it creates an environment where healthy conversations and engagement is almost impossible to have.

We’ll see how Instagram users react to the likes disappearing when the test begins.

RELATED: Michelle Obama’s Six-Pack Pic Basically Broke Instagram

RELATED: Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Instagram Post About Past Drug Use, Mental Health &amp; More

RELATED: Wild Instagram Hoax Goes Viral Thanks To Celebrity Shares

Instagram To Test Hiding ‘Likes’ , Are You Ready?  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…
 6 hours ago
11.11.19
Single, Savage, Self-Love: Here’s The New Term Millennials…
 7 hours ago
11.11.19
Is Deelishis Dating This Member Of The Exonerated…
 7 hours ago
11.11.19
Instagram To Test Hiding ‘Likes’ , Are You…
 7 hours ago
11.11.19
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…
 7 hours ago
11.11.19
Roommate, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In Alexis Crawford…
 7 hours ago
11.11.19
Rapper Tory Lanez Gave Tyga Unlimited Features To…
 8 hours ago
11.11.19
List Of 2019 Veteran’s Day Free Offers And…
 9 hours ago
11.11.19
Mike Flanagan Explains How Kyleigh Curran Is More…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Family celebration
Let’s Fight About Some Of Y’all’s Favorite Thanksgiving…
 2 days ago
11.09.19
Smiling baby with messy face
Best Baby Must Haves Of 2019
 3 days ago
11.08.19
Off The Market? Odell Beckham Jr Apparently Dating…
 3 days ago
11.08.19
Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month…
 3 days ago
11.08.19
From Tracee Ellis Ross To Vince Staples &…
 3 days ago
11.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close