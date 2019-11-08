CLOSE
Will Smith Gives Us First Hand Look At First Colonoscopy Experience [WATCH]

Will Smith is not concerned with being the butt of your jokes. His only concern is his butt health, something all of us should be monitoring after a certain age.

Smith takes his vlog into a very intimate space as he consults his doctor about having his first colonoscopy at the tender age of 50.

All jokes aside, on some real s#!t, please get your colon checked out when you reach the appropriate age. Cancer is taking us out way too early.

