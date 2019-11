A Watchdog group which research and rates hospitals on safety has given 2 local hospitals a “C” grade.

A report released rated the Triangle, WakeMed hospitals in Raleigh and Cary received “C” grades.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade rates hospitals based on infections, problems with surgeries, safety issues as well as practices to prevent errors.

Read more at source: WRAL.com

2 Triangle Hospitals Get “C” Grade was originally published on thelightnc.com

