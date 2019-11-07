SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 9, Amber J. Phillips On Living Abundantly

On this week’s episode of the SpeakHER podcast we sat down with Amber J. Phillips, a respected storyteller, reproductive justice activist and political content strategist. You may know her as one-half of the successful The Black Joy Mixtape podcast where she claimed the name the “High Priestess of Black Joy.” During her ever-evolving transformation she now goes by “Amber Abundance,” which signified a significant shift in her life, relating to how she walks through the world as a young, queer, full-figured Black woman from the midwest. We talked about the ways in which she learned to reclaim her autonomy, learning vulnerability, all while living in the world (and on social media) as her full authentic self.

