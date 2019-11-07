CLOSE
Monica Celebrates ‘New Chapter’ With Tasteful Nude Photos

New chapter, who dis???

Monica Denise Arnold is shedding the skin from her past relationship and her clothing, literally.

The 38-year-old mother has declared her new chapter is here by showing off her bare body. The singer took to Instagram to ensure followers that she’s easing into life after divorce with a clean slate, writing, “New Beginnings Required Shedding it All 🖤M.D.A.”

New Beginnings Required Shedding it All 🖤M.D.A.

Monica and Shannon Brown finalized their divorce just earlier this month. The parents were married for 8 years and share one child together, their daughter Laiyah.

 

While these two are taking the next few months to split their assets amicably, Monica is allowing her skin to breathe.

 

 

