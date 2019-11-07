Be Be Winans Featuring Korean Soul Lamplighter Awards 2019

Radio One Exclusive
| 11.07.19
Dismiss
The Lamplighter Awards 2019

Source: Victoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

 

Be Be Winans came to celebrate Raleigh, North Carolina Lamplighters at the 18th Annual Lamplighter Awards 2019. He mentioned how he’s traveled the world and got to meet these four men that makeup, “Korean Soul”.

Lamplighter Awards featured performances by Maurette Brown Clark, JJ Hairston, Todd Galberth, Isabel Davis, James Fortune,  and More.

What you missed from The 18th Annual Lamplighter Awards 2019:

2019 Lamplighter Awards Winners, Backstage, & More

2019 Lamplighter Awards: The Blue Cross BlueShield Of North Carolina Blue Carpet

2019 Lamplighter Awards: Performances

Lamplighter Winner Gets Recognition On ABC11 News

JOIN US ON YOUTUBE! LIKE, SHARE, AND SUBSCRIBE!

Latest…

Be Be Winans Featuring Korean Soul Lamplighter Awards 2019  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
2 Triangle Hospitals Get “C” Grade
 5 hours ago
11.07.19
13 Yr Old Murder Suspect Turns Himself In
 5 hours ago
11.07.19
Monica Celebrates ‘New Chapter’ With Tasteful Nude Photos
 6 hours ago
11.07.19
John Witherspoon Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Service [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
 6 hours ago
11.07.19
T.I. Reveals He Goes To The Gynecologist Every…
 6 hours ago
11.07.19
LeBron James Is Building Temporary Housing For Families…
 6 hours ago
11.07.19
FAB FINDS: Discover This Affordable Beauty Hack For…
 6 hours ago
11.07.19
“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Knowing Diabetes
 6 hours ago
11.07.19
Pregnancy Pause: The Most Surprising Pregnancies Of 2019…So…
 6 hours ago
11.07.19
Kandi Burruss Is Reportedly The Highest Paid Housewife…
 6 hours ago
11.07.19
Be Be Winans Featuring Korean Soul Lamplighter Awards…
 6 hours ago
11.07.19
SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 9, Amber J.…
 9 hours ago
11.07.19
2009 American Music Awards - Show
Whitney Houston’s Best Friend Confirms Their Physical Relationship
 1 day ago
11.06.19
New Trailer Released For “Jumanji: The Next Level”…
 2 days ago
11.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close