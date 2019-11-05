CLOSE
Lamplighter Winner Gets Recognition On ABC11 News

The Lamplighter Awards 2019

Source: Victoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

Marcella Thompson our winner of the John Hope Franklin Humanitarian award for the 2019 Lamplighter Awards was recognized on ABC11 News.

ABC 11’s Tim Pulliam told Thompson story during a news report and was part of the awards show to present Thompson with the winning trophy.

After Pulliam aired her story, she received more than $14,000 dollars in donations to support her charity: The Mustard Seed Project.

 

CONGRATULATIONS Marcella Thompson! She just won the John Hope Franklin Humanitarian award for her dedication to feeding underprivileged, at-risk kids in East Durham. Her acceptance speech was beautiful. “Have faith of a mustard seed.”    Tim Pulliam ABC11

Since August, Thompson has been loading up her blue wagon packed with food for low-income families in her East Durham neighborhood.

“A lot of my mamas are young. And they don’t know how to cook real food,” Thompson said. “The children eat and they just have a good time and it’s love in my food.”

Each family gets a home cooked meal from her kitchen and a grocery bag-supported by community donations.

Read more at ABC11.com

Lamplighter Winner Gets Recognition On ABC11 News  was originally published on thelightnc.com

