Today voters in Durham will go to the polls to elect they city’s mayor.

Current Mayor Steve Schewel is running for a second 2-year term, he is being challenged by Rev. Sylvester Williams.

The Durham mayoral race is a non-partisan election.

Click here to find a early voting location.

Go to ABC11.com to meet the candidates

Election Day For Durham Mayoral Race was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: