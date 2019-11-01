CLOSE
Entertainment News
When I Was Younger: Not Just An Album Title, DDG Was Actually ‘Valedictorian’ Of His Graduating Class [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

DDG

Source: Arturo Holmes / @arturoholmesphotos

Valedictorian isn’t just an album title for DDG who graduated at the top of his class during his time in school. His debut project signifies elevation and being the best at what you want to be in whatever area of your life you set a goal for. Successful people inspire him and he hopes his music will do the same for those who listen.

When you press play on Valedictorian, you won’t find any features. DDG’s intent is to draw in listeners organically without skipping tracks to familiar artists’ verses. It’s the perfect equation for building a solid fanbase for the smart guy’s whose favorite subject in school used to be math.

When he was younger, he wrote about the same things we writes about now, but it was “want” versus “have.” He’s obtained a bunch of things he used to dream about and it’s written all over his new work. 

In this episode of “When I Was Younger,” DDG runs down how he got his nickname, what parts of school he enjoyed most, what he was intrigued with back in the day and what to expect from Valedictorian.

Watch:

 

