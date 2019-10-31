Durham Minister Says To Cancel Halloween

A rash of shootings in Durham has many concerned about the kids going out tonight for Halloween.

Durham minister Paul Scott says Halloween should be canceled due to the recent shootings. He tell ABC news reporter DeJuan Hoggard that parents should, “keep your babies in the house!

TIMELINE OF SHOOTINGS

Monday, 10:23 p.m. — A man was shot in the leg and another in the hand while walking down the 1200 block of Wabash Street. Investigators said the shots came from a dark-colored vehicle.

Monday 10:30 p.m. — People inside a dark-colored vehicle opened fire on people standing at a bus stop near the intersection of North Dillard Street and Liberty Street. Kerry Graham Jr., 24, died; two other victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tuesday, 2 p.m. — Tucker shot and killed while walking in front of a church.

Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. — Man shot near West Club Boulevard and Watts Street in what witnesses described as a drive-by. A man and a woman were also injured in the incident. The man was shot, and the woman was injured by flying debris.

Tuesday, 11:30 p.m. — Five bullets were fired into a woman’s car as she turned onto Fulton Street. She was not injured.

Tuesday, 11:45 p.m. — People in a dark-colored car fired 12 shots into the back of a man’s car as he drove south on Interstate 85. He was not injured.

