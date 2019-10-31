CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Durham Minister Says To Cancel Halloween

Jack-o'-Lantern

Source: Viviane Moos / Getty

 

A rash of shootings in Durham has many concerned about the kids going out tonight for Halloween.

Durham minister Paul Scott says Halloween should be canceled due to the recent shootings. He tell ABC news reporter DeJuan Hoggard that parents should, “keep your babies in the house!

Listen to the entire interview at ABC11.com

TIMELINE OF SHOOTINGS

Monday, 10:23 p.m. — A man was shot in the leg and another in the hand while walking down the 1200 block of Wabash Street. Investigators said the shots came from a dark-colored vehicle.

Monday 10:30 p.m. — People inside a dark-colored vehicle opened fire on people standing at a bus stop near the intersection of North Dillard Street and Liberty Street. Kerry Graham Jr., 24, died; two other victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tuesday, 2 p.m. — Tucker shot and killed while walking in front of a church.

Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. — Man shot near West Club Boulevard and Watts Street in what witnesses described as a drive-by. A man and a woman were also injured in the incident. The man was shot, and the woman was injured by flying debris.

Tuesday, 11:30 p.m. — Five bullets were fired into a woman’s car as she turned onto Fulton Street. She was not injured.

Tuesday, 11:45 p.m. — People in a dark-colored car fired 12 shots into the back of a man’s car as he drove south on Interstate 85. He was not injured.

Durham Minister Says To Cancel Halloween  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
R. Kelly Skips Court Appearance Because of Infected…
 5 hours ago
10.31.19
Issa Celebration! How The Women Of ‘Empire’ Slay…
 5 hours ago
10.31.19
Watch: Kevin Hart Shares Emotional Video Detailing September…
 5 hours ago
10.31.19
Love Does Cost A Thing: Some Of The…
 5 hours ago
10.31.19
Durham Minister Says To Cancel Halloween
 9 hours ago
10.31.19
Marvin Gaye At The Holiday Star
Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On?” Video Directed By…
 1 day ago
10.30.19
20 items
John “Pops” Witherspoon Throughout The Years [Exclusive Photos]
 1 day ago
10.30.19
Bobby Brown Talks To DL Hughley About His…
 1 day ago
10.30.19
Fright Night: The Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes…Ever
 1 day ago
10.30.19
Apple Introduces The AirPods Pro!
 1 day ago
10.30.19
Report: Legendary Comedian John “Pops” Witherspoon Passes Away…
 2 days ago
10.30.19
Jill Scott, Usher and Alicia Keys to Headline…
 2 days ago
10.30.19
Mirror Digital Names Best Beauty Products For Multicultural…
 2 days ago
10.29.19
Two Women Who Flashed At World Series Banned…
 2 days ago
10.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close