Everything To Know About Brandon Gonzales, Suspected Killer At Texas Homecoming Party Shooting

A suspect has been apprehended for the death of two Black men at a Texas A&M University-Commerce homecoming party.

According to WFAA, Brandon Gonzales of Greenville, Texas was taken into custody as the man who allegedly opened fired at the off-campus party. Kevin Berry Jr. of Dallas and Byron Craven Jr. of Arlington were the two 23-year-olds killed in the incident. Meanwhile, 12 people were injured.

Gonzales was apprehended Monday, less thank 48 hours after the Saturday shooting, according to Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks. He was arrested at the auto dealership where he worked and he was processed into the Hunt County jail on a charge of capital murder for multiple individuals. Gonzales’ bond was set at $1 million.

The tragic incident occurred around midnight on Saturday in Greenville, Texas. While Gonzales admits that he was at the party, he maintains that he’s innocent of the crime. The 23-year-old father of three told WFAA that he was dressed as a security guard. “I have a vest,” he said. “It looks bulletproof, but it doesn’t have the plates in there though.”

Despite Gonzales’ outfit, he says he wasn’t inside The Party Venue when a shooter opened fire. Gonzales claims he was in a car outside the venue and he says he has a witness who can corroborate his story.

Sheriff Meeks said investigators identified Gonzales as the alleged shooter after “pushing and pushing until people finally started coming forward.” He claims authorities think Gonzales went to the venue to target a specific individual, the first victim shot, and then he started shooting into the crowd.

Gonzales said that he never had any run-ins with the Hunt County authorities until now, aside from a minor traffic incident over the summer. Authorities have not disclosed a motivation nor discovered the weapon used in the shooting. They’re continuing to investigate.

As of Monday afternoon, five people are still in the hospital with one patient in critical condition. Officials say that at the time of the incident, 750 people were inside the venue, which is located about 20 miles from Texas A&M University-Commerce.

TAMUC confirmed that four of the 12 people injured during the incident were students at the institution. The students were taken in and later released from local hospitals.

