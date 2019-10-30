Obama Criticizes Cancel Culture: ‘Casting Stones’ Is ‘Not Activism’

Several folks have been “canceled” via social media over the years, which means a group collectively decides someone is no longer relevant, important or what they do (or say) is too destructive. Therefore, they must be canceled.
Former President Barack Obama is canceling that mindset.
While speaking at the third annual Obama Foundation Summit in Illinois, which include our forever First Lady Michelle Obama, director Ava DuVernay and Emmy winner Billy Porter, Obama said, “This idea of purity, and you’re never compromised, and you’re always politically woke and all that stuff, you should get over that quickly.”
He continued, “The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws… There is this sense sometimes of, ‘The way of me making change is to be as judgmental as possible about other people.’ And that’s enough.”
Clearly, the Fox News worshippers are going to have a field day misinterpreting Obama’s words, who was clearly talking about people who just sit behind their computer and not complain. He wasn’t referencing people who are doing the work to shut down white supremacy.
