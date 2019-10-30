CLOSE
Apple Introduces The AirPods Pro!

iPhone 6s, 6s Plus Launch In Tokyo

Source: Ken Ishii / Getty

I swear Apple knows exactly how to take my whole paycheck. After releasing the new iPhone 11 earlier this month. Just in time for the holiday season Apple announced the released of their new AirPods, “AirPods Pro”. For the retail price of $249 they are said to be a major upgrade from the current AirPods. To be completly honest, Im still using the Apple headphones with the cord and they work fine! Check out the video below and let me know if you will be upgrading to the new AirPods.

