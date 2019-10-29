CLOSE
5 People Shot In Durham Drive-By

Police are looking for what witnesses describe as a dark-colored sedan that went on a shooting rampage last night in the streets of Durham.

Five people were shot and one person was killed in a pair of drive-by shootings six minutes apart in Durham on Monday night.

Three people were shot at a bus stop near the intersection of Dillard Street and Liberty Street around 10:29.

One man died at the hospital. His name hasn’t been released yet. Another man was shot in the left shoulder and a woman had a bullet graze her hip. They were both treated at the hospital. The woman was released.

Earlier around 10:23, Two men were walking down the 1200 block of Wabash Street when someone in a dark-colored sedan began shooting at them. One man was shot in the hand and one was shot in the leg. Both went to the hospital in a private car. Their injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Source:  ABC11.com

5 People Shot In Durham Drive-By  was originally published on thelightnc.com

