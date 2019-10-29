CLOSE
NC State Fair Attendance Lowest In 5 Years

More people opted to skip the NC State fair this year.

Total attendance for this year’s fair was 938,029 people – down 39,000 from last year, when the fair operated one less day due to bad weather.  Reports are that this years attendance is the lowest in 5 years and also below average for the past 10 years.

The highest attended day of the fair was Saturday, which saw 136,448 people go through the gates.

Read more at WRAL.com

NC State Fair Attendance Lowest In 5 Years  was originally published on thelightnc.com

