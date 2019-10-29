CLOSE
LeBron James’ Hairline Slides Off During Home Game, Later Evacuated From Home Due To Wildfires [PHOTOS]

LeBron James was working hard last game! So hard, the NBA champ sweat his hair out. Literally. 

Anthony Davis pointed it out during the Lakers Saturday night game against the Utah Jazz. Watch as Lebron James’ hairline slides off below:

It was a hectic weekend for the baller who tweeted that he had to evacuate his Los Angeles home this morning due to wildfires. 

The LAPD issued a mandatory evacuation for those located near the Getty Center museum. James later shared that he and family found a safe spot, prayed for families affected and thanked first responders. 

