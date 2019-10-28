CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church

Houston Area Begins Slow Recovery From Catastrophic Harvey Storm Damage

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Houston Police responded to a call of a bomb threat at Lakewood Church on Sunday.

The possible bomb threat was called in around 12 p.m., just an hour into Sunday service.

Officials at the church, as well as authorities, immediately responded to the threat at the church located on 3700 Southwest Freeway but did not find an incident.

Police are still investigating as to how credible the threat was and who called it in. Lakewood Church recently grabbed headlines when reports of senior pastor Joel Osteen inviting Kanye West to Sunday service surfaced online.

Last month during Tropical Storm Imelda, the church offered shelter to those who were affected.

RELATED: Joel Osteen Extends Invite To Kanye West To Attend Lakewood Sunday Service

Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Videos
Latest
Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants…
 56 mins ago
10.28.19
What Waist Founder Marina Tyson: Warrior Lifestyle Is…
 59 mins ago
10.28.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 1 hour ago
10.28.19
The Steward Speakers Series with Amanda Seales
Amanda Seales Discusses New Book “Small Doses,” and…
 2 hours ago
10.28.19
Shooting At Texas A&M Commerce Homecoming Party Leaves…
 1 day ago
10.28.19
Working Mom: How To Deal With “Depression Season”
 3 days ago
10.25.19
In Black Fashion History: Remember When Michelle Obama…
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Remember When: Renowned Director Pedro Almodóvar Suggested Superhero…
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Jesse Williams Joins Final Season Of ‘Power’ As…
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Tank’s Comments About Men Having Oral Sex With…
 4 days ago
10.24.19
Wesley Snipes Talks About Actors Playing His Characters…
 4 days ago
10.24.19
Report: Amber Guyger’s Lawyers Plan To Appeal Conviction
 4 days ago
10.24.19
Sneaky Nuptials: 6 Celebs Who Secretly Tied The…
 4 days ago
10.24.19
Remains Of Missing Toddler Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Found…
 4 days ago
10.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close