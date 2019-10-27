CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Shooting At Texas A&M Commerce Homecoming Party Leaves Two Dead, 14 Injured

At least two people have been confirmed dead following a shooting at an unofficial homecoming party at Texas A&M Commerce in Greenville, Texas. 14 others were wounded as gunfire erupted shortly after midnight early Sunday morning.

According to police, there was only one shooter and the unidentified suspect remains at large. Almost instantly news spread of the shooting on social media with some sharing video of the incident and multiple gunshot victims lying on the ground, surrounded by blood.

Authorities initially responded to a complaint of parking along the shoulder of U.S. 380. Around 750 people attended the party but gunfire soon erupted, forcing hundreds to flee for safety. Officers didn’t return fire as they could not make out the shooter due to the large crowd running away.

BeatKing, who was scheduled to perform at A&M Commerce, shared his condolences and how close he was to the shooting.

 

Shooting At Texas A&M Commerce Homecoming Party Leaves Two Dead, 14 Injured  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Trump Met With Boos, “Lock Him Up” Chants…
 56 mins ago
10.28.19
What Waist Founder Marina Tyson: Warrior Lifestyle Is…
 59 mins ago
10.28.19
Bomb Threat Called In At Joel Osteen’s Lakewood…
 1 hour ago
10.28.19
The Steward Speakers Series with Amanda Seales
Amanda Seales Discusses New Book “Small Doses,” and…
 2 hours ago
10.28.19
Shooting At Texas A&M Commerce Homecoming Party Leaves…
 1 day ago
10.28.19
Working Mom: How To Deal With “Depression Season”
 3 days ago
10.25.19
In Black Fashion History: Remember When Michelle Obama…
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Remember When: Renowned Director Pedro Almodóvar Suggested Superhero…
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Jesse Williams Joins Final Season Of ‘Power’ As…
 3 days ago
10.25.19
Tank’s Comments About Men Having Oral Sex With…
 4 days ago
10.24.19
Wesley Snipes Talks About Actors Playing His Characters…
 4 days ago
10.24.19
Report: Amber Guyger’s Lawyers Plan To Appeal Conviction
 4 days ago
10.24.19
Sneaky Nuptials: 6 Celebs Who Secretly Tied The…
 4 days ago
10.24.19
Remains Of Missing Toddler Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Found…
 4 days ago
10.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close