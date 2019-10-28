Amanda Seales Discusses New Book “Small Doses,” and Insecure’s Return This Summer,

Amanda Seales is uncut, raw, and as honest as it gets. She’s unapologetically herself and she’s probably one of the most pro-black celebrities in the industry. She’s been in the industry for years on shows like “Cousin Skeeter,” and had a brief place in the hit music group Floetry. Even now in 2019 Amanda has put her many talents forward as a fan favorite on Insecure to her podcast “Small Doses.”

The Quick Silva show talked to Amanda about her new book “Small Doses,”  which stems from her popular podcast. She also talked going back on tour with “Smart, Black,and Funny,” after Insecure finishing up filming. Leah asked if insecure was making 1 hour episodes! Listen above to find out if we’re FINALLY getting longer episodes.

