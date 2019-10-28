CLOSE
Love For Real: Sean “Diddy” Combs Files To Legally Change His Name To Love

It may be time to start calling Sean ‘Puff Daddy’ Combs by his latest nickname, Love again. The mogul recently filed paperwork to legally change his middle name from John to Love according to The Blast.

He made the initial announcement back in 2017 when he first considered being Brother Love but sort of walked it back a bit in a subsequent announcement. “I’ve come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the internet,” he said in a video message. “Due to an overwhelming response from the media out there, and due there not wanting to be any confusion, I was only joking. Okay? I didn’t change my name.”

In order for his name to become legal, Puff’s legal team will have to publish it in a newspaper and as long as no one objects then Diddy will officially be known as Sean Love Combs.

If you’ve followed Puff since the beginning of his career then you know he’s got a wide variety of nicknames from Puff Daddy, Puffy and P. Diddy but Love would be his first official name change.

