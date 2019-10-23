A Man Fell Off A Cliff And Was Rescued When His Apple Watch Called 911

This story practically reads like an advertisement for Apple Watch.
A New Jersey Jersey man and a friend were hiking in some woods when they got lost. Somehow, the two fell over a cliff. James Prudenciano had just purchased a new Apple Watch two days before the hiking incident and turned on a feature called “Fall Detection.” The feature causes the device to contact 911 and emergency contacts when a hall fall is detected.
Authorities located the man and his mother and sister were contacted by the Apple Watch.
Prudenciano suffered a fractured leg.
Black Models And Actresses Showed Up In Style To Support Michael Kors At The God's Love We Deliver Gala
16 photos Launch gallery
Black Models And Actresses Showed Up In Style To Support Michael Kors At The God's Love We Deliver Gala
1. LUPITA NYONG'OSource:Getty 1 of 16
2. LUPITA NYONG'OSource:Getty 2 of 16
3. TIFFANY HADDISHSource:Getty 3 of 16
4. TIFFANY HADDISHSource:Getty 4 of 16
5. IMANSource:Getty 5 of 16
6. IMANSource:Getty 6 of 16
7. HALIMA ADENSource:Getty 7 of 16
8. HALIMA ADENSource:Getty 8 of 16
9. WINNIE HARLOWSource:Getty 9 of 16
10. WINNIE HARLOWSource:Getty 10 of 16
11. IMAAN HAMMAMSource:Getty 11 of 16
12. IMAAN HAMMAMSource:Getty 12 of 16
13. UGBAD ABDISource:Getty 13 of 16
14. UGBAD ABDISource:Getty 14 of 16
15. AUDRA MCDONALDSource:Getty 15 of 16
16. AUDRA MCDONALDSource:Getty 16 of 16
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark