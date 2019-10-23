CLOSE
A Man Fell Off A Cliff And Was Rescued When His Apple Watch Called 911

This story practically reads like an advertisement for Apple Watch.

A New Jersey Jersey man and a friend were hiking in some woods when they got lost. Somehow, the two fell over a cliff.  James Prudenciano had just purchased a new Apple Watch two days before the hiking incident and turned on a feature called “Fall Detection.” The feature causes the device to contact 911 and emergency contacts when a hall fall is detected.

Authorities located the man and his mother and sister were contacted by the Apple Watch.

Prudenciano suffered a fractured leg.

 

 

