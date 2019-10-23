4 Year Old Viral Sensation Parker Curry Talks Her New Book “Parker Looks Up” [Video]

Radio One Exclusive
| 10.23.19
Dismiss

Do you remember this picture that went viral a few years ago?

A little girl standing in front of the newly unveiled portrait of Michelle Obama at the National Portrait Gallery. Her name was Parker Curry and this picture frozen in time of her in awe by looking at the former first lady took the world by storm. Parkers viral picture got back to Michelle Obama and she met M.O twice after the adorable picture.

Parker now 4 years old has turned a viral moment into a lasting legacy. She is officially a published author. She created her book called “Parker Looks Up.” The book details the viral moment that made recognizable by the world. 

As big as the picture was, Jessica Curry {Parker’s mother) told Quick that she actually didn’t take the picture. She shared the story about how the picture came about. Parker sounded off on her experience about actually meeting Michelle Obama.

You can go to can look for “Parker Looks Up,” at Target, Barnes and Nobles, Amazon, and anywhere that books are sold. Congratulations to this young Queen that we are crowning our In Real Life Salute! Continue to display Black Girl Magic Ms. Parker, we here at the Quick Silva Show are so proud of you!

4 Year Old Viral Sensation Parker Curry Talks Her New Book “Parker Looks Up” [Video]  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
These Movies Beat ‘Gemini Man’ As Will Smith’s…
 1 hour ago
10.23.19
7 items
7 Celebrities Who Can’t Swim
 1 hour ago
10.23.19
4 Year Old Viral Sensation Parker Curry Talks…
 2 hours ago
10.23.19
Pregnant Woman Hospitalized After She Was Tackled &…
 2 hours ago
10.23.19
Hip-Hop History: Fat Joe Remembers Passing On Eminem’s…
 2 hours ago
10.23.19
12 items
The Most Hilarious And Ungodly Reactions To Pastor…
 2 hours ago
10.23.19
10 Ways Dating Has Changed Since ‘The Best…
 2 hours ago
10.23.19
Beard Or No Beard: Do You Prefer These…
 2 hours ago
10.23.19
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2020 Major Artist Announced!
 1 day ago
10.22.19
HELLO WORLD: This Black Woman Is Building A…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
Mary J. Blige, Marlon Wayans And More Added…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Wants Attempted Murder Charges…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
Black Football Coach Hugs Armed Student After Taking…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
Wendy Williams Addresses “Very Tough Year” While Accepting…
 1 day ago
10.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close