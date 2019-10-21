CLOSE
Officials Continue Search For Missing Plane Near RDU Airport

A search for a missing plane that was approaching Raleigh-Durham International Airport continued this morning near Umstead Park.

According to RDU, the plane disappeared from radar Sunday evening just before 7:25.

The airport said a small general aviation aircraft approaching RDU was lost on radar somewhere near Umstead State Park. An alert issued by the FAA said the aircraft was a Piper PA32 headed to Runway 32 when contact was lost. It’s not known how many people were on the plane or where it took off from.

Source:  ABC11.com

Officials Continue Search For Missing Plane Near RDU Airport  was originally published on thelightnc.com

