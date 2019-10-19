CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Michael Jordan Helps To Open Up A Clinic In Charlotte For Patients With Little To No Health Insurance!!

Related Stories:

Michael Jordan Pledges $1 Million To Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts in the Bahamas!!

Space Jam 2 Has Officially Started Filming And Lebron James Will Be Following Michael Jordan’s Footsteps

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Michael Jordan Helps To Open Up A Clinic In Charlotte For Patients With Little To No Health Insurance!!  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
LisaRaye Explains How Duane Martin Ruined Her Marriage…
 45 mins ago
10.21.19
Are You Here For A ‘Clueless’ Reboot With…
 23 hours ago
10.21.19
Lala Anthony Has A Message For Those Who…
 3 days ago
10.21.19
15 items
Black Twitter Clowns Bella Hadid For Being Named…
 3 days ago
10.18.19
JJ Hairston Talks Lamplighter Awards And Favorite Move
 3 days ago
10.18.19
Mike Tyson Proves He Can Still Knock You…
 3 days ago
10.18.19
LaLa Anthony On Migraines, Motherhood And Never Missing…
 3 days ago
10.18.19
Black Poetry Day: 5 Dope Poets You Should…
 4 days ago
10.18.19
9 items
Radio One Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes Speaks…
 4 days ago
10.18.19
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 4 days ago
10.17.19
Gabrielle Union Says Casting Director Once Chose Bianca…
 4 days ago
10.17.19
Isabel Davis Talks About Ministry And The 18th…
 4 days ago
10.17.19
Chaka Khan, Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G. Among…
 4 days ago
10.17.19
Gina Rodriguez Apologizes Again For Using N-Word While…
 4 days ago
10.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close