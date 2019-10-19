CLOSE
Fetty Wap Charged With Battery In Vegas After Video Surfaces of Him Punching Security!!

Fetty Wap was arrested and hit with a battery charge stemming from his brawl with security at a Las Vegas casino.

According to TMZ, video surveillance footage shows the 28-year old rapper throwing hard punches and striking the security guard in the head.

Fetty has been charge with one count of misdemeanor battery.

Fetty Wap Charged With Battery In Vegas After Video Surfaces of Him Punching Security!!

