CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rest In Power: Rep. Elijah Cummings Dies At 68

Array

Source: Carrie Devorah / WENN / WENN

Maryland Democratic leader, Elijah Cummings passed away early Thursday morning at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

 

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The son of sharecroppers, Cummings was known for his dedication to the poor. He fought tirelessly for the marginalized with a fiery passion and was pivotal in the investigation of President Donald Trump as Chairman of the U.S. House committee.

 

 

A statement released by his office said that Rep. Cummings died from complications from longtime health challenges.

This is a developing story.

Latest…

Rest In Power: Rep. Elijah Cummings Dies At 68  was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 6 hours ago
10.17.19
Gabrielle Union Says Casting Director Once Chose Bianca…
 6 hours ago
10.17.19
Isabel Davis Talks About Ministry And The 18th…
 6 hours ago
10.17.19
Chaka Khan, Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G. Among…
 6 hours ago
10.17.19
Gina Rodriguez Apologizes Again For Using N-Word While…
 6 hours ago
10.17.19
The Lies: 8 Myths About Food You’ve Been…
 6 hours ago
10.17.19
Nicki Minaj’s Brother Faces Life In Prison After…
 6 hours ago
10.17.19
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Rants About ‘Loveless Marriage’…
 7 hours ago
10.17.19
Queen Latifah To Receive Harvard’s W.E.B Du Bois…
 8 hours ago
10.17.19
Watch Tisha Campbell Tearfully Reunite With Unsuspecting Half-Sister…
 8 hours ago
10.17.19
Rest In Power: Rep. Elijah Cummings Dies At…
 9 hours ago
10.17.19
VIDEO: Watch The Historic Democratic Debate that Went…
 1 day ago
10.17.19
Dwyane Wade Sounds Off On How He Really…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
#MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Has A Message For…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close