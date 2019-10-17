CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Queen Latifah To Receive Harvard’s W.E.B Du Bois Medal For Her Contributions To Black Culture!!

According to reports, Queen Latifah has been named as one of the seven honorees that will be awarded the W.E.B Du Bois medal at Harvard University, as she is being recognized for her contributions to black history and the culture.

2016 Princess Grace Awards Gala With Presenting Sponsor Christian Dior Couture - Inside

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Related Stories:

Queen Latifah Will Play ‘Ursula’ For ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live

Queen Latifah Stands By Jussie Smollett ‘Until Somebody Can Show Me Some Proof’

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style="font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

Queen Latifah To Receive Harvard’s W.E.B Du Bois Medal For Her Contributions To Black Culture!!  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 hours ago
10.17.19
Gabrielle Union Says Casting Director Once Chose Bianca…
 2 hours ago
10.17.19
Isabel Davis Talks About Ministry And The 18th…
 2 hours ago
10.17.19
Chaka Khan, Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G. Among…
 2 hours ago
10.17.19
Gina Rodriguez Apologizes Again For Using N-Word While…
 2 hours ago
10.17.19
The Lies: 8 Myths About Food You’ve Been…
 2 hours ago
10.17.19
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Rants About ‘Loveless Marriage’…
 3 hours ago
10.17.19
Queen Latifah To Receive Harvard’s W.E.B Du Bois…
 4 hours ago
10.17.19
Watch Tisha Campbell Tearfully Reunite With Unsuspecting Half-Sister…
 4 hours ago
10.17.19
VIDEO: Watch The Historic Democratic Debate that Went…
 24 hours ago
10.17.19
Dwyane Wade Sounds Off On How He Really…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
#MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Has A Message For…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
Hail To The King! Regina King Slays Her…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
Cop Sues Ava DuVernay And Netflix Over “When…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close