VIDEO: Watch The Historic Democratic Debate that Went Down in Ohio

Ohio was in the national spotlight again this time for hosting the Democratic National Debate in Westerville at Otterbein University.
A record 12 presidential hopefuls participating in the debate hosted by CNN and The New York Times on October 15th. And while a lot of people have been ignoring the debates until the amount of candidates is reduced, a lot of people watched and attended the debate to find out more about the candidates.
While Kamala Harris touched on abortion rights, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders supported taxing the wealthy it took more than 90minutes into the debate before Julian Castro brought up Atatiana Jefferson, policing and gun violence. His stance that is being called controversial is that police violence is gun violence.
Whether you missed it or you just want to watch it again, check out the historic debate below:
