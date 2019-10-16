“Working Mom” Dr. McDuffie On Your Teeth

WAIT! Before you drink that soft drink… what does it mean for your teeth? Dr. Jamel McDuffie gives us working moms some vital info. on keeping our family’s dental needs in check.

FACTS

The average American spends 38.5 total days brushing their teeth over a lifetime.

People who drink 3 or more glasses of soda each day have 62% more tooth decay, fillings and tooth loss than others. …

Tooth enamel is the hardest substance in the human body. …

If you don’t floss, you miss cleaning 40% of your tooth surfaces.

Listen as Melissa talks with Dr. McDuffie about the reality of “Good Dental Hygiene”…. and how important it is.

Jamel McDuffie

Dr. Jamel McDuffie is a native of Durham, NC She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and her Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree from Howard University in Washington, DC.

Dr. McDuffie completed an externship at Harlem Hospital in New York City, NY and a General Practice Residency at the VA hospital in Palo Alto, CA. She served as dentist in a few offices in Cary, NC and at a medical/dental facility in Roxboro, NC. She also served as Dental Director at medical/dental in Warrenton, NC. Currently, Dr. McDuffie operates her own private practice in Durham, NC.

Dr. McDuffie completed additional training in Implantology and Orthodontics. She remains at the forefront of dental technology and quality care through extensive continuing education.

She is an active member of the National Dental Association, American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, American Academy of Implant Dentistry, Durham Academy of Medicine, Dentistry and Pharmacy, American Orthodontic Society, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

