Replica Gun Prompts Lockdown At Durham School

Radio One Charlotte's Homegrown Tour: Olympic High School

Durham police say a JROTC student carrying a plastic drill replica gun prompted a lockdown at Northern High School on Tuesday evening around 5pm.

Daily school activities were over for the day but students attending after school extracurricular activities were sent scrambling to shelters from the unknown threat.

School officials said security cameras were able to determine it was an NHS JROTC student with a plastic drill replica.

Read more at ABC11.com

 

Replica Gun Prompts Lockdown At Durham School  was originally published on thelightnc.com

