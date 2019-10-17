Isabel Davis Talks About Ministry And The 18th Annual Lamplighter Awards

10.17.19
Isabel Davis will bless us once again by being part of this years Lamplighter Awards.

Listen as she talks with Melissa about participating in Lamplighters, her upcoming project, her current single and the ministry with her awesome husband.

 

The 2019 Lamplighter Awards Show is Saturday November 2nd  at the Raleigh Memorial Auditorium in Raleigh. ! Tickets are available now at all Ticketmaster outlets, ticketmaster.com,  the Duke Energy Center For The Performing Arts Box Office or by phone at  1-800-745-3000. Featured artists are BeBe Winans, JJ. Hairston, Maranda Curtis, Isabel Davis, James Fortune, Maurette Brown Clark, Todd Galberth and also special guest include Luther Barnes and local actors from the movie Overcomers – Aryn Wright-Thompson and Joseph Callendar!!! Hurry and get your tickets now! The Lamplighter Awards Show is presented by Blue Cross, Blue Shield Of North Carolina and The Light 103.9!

 

Isabel Davis is a pastor and contemporary Christian recording artist based in New Orleans, Louisiana. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, she was brought up by parents who were involved in the local Christian World Worship Center. She started singing as a toddler. A few years after she became the center’s worship pastor, she and her husband moved to New Orleans, where they joined City of Love. Within five years, she was named that church’s worship pastor, and it was around that time that she released her first single, “The Call,” as a compact disc and digital download through the Global Ministry label

